3rd Cyprus Cocktail Festival in Nicosia in October 17

Deejay Radio in collaboration with the international guide iffordsguide.com has organised the 3rd Cyprus Cocktail Festival. They invite everyone to come and enjoy the best cocktails from all over the world! 22 cocktail bars will participate this year: 11 from Cyprus and the rest from Greece, Italy and France.
The cocktail bars from Cyprus:
LOST & FOUND DRINKERY
NOTES AND SPIRITS
UKIYO LISTENING BAR
BARONYMOUS
SEVEN MONKEYS THE BAR
HIGH & WET
SOUSOURADA BAR
BISTRO BAR
LIBRARY BAR
MASON BAR
KATHIKAS SQUARE GIN BAR
Italy:
ATRIUM BAR
1930
France:
LE SYNDICAT
Greece:
THE CLUMSIES
BABA AU RUM
LINE ATHENS
BARRO NEGRO
UPUPA EPOPS THE BAR
THE BAR IN FRONT OF THE BAR
42 BARSTRONOMY
TO ΛΟΚΑΛΙ
Street food stations:
Por Favor
The Potbelly
Quattrino
Hungry Deal
Serial Griller
Dora’s Armenian Kitchen
Sponsors:
BELVEDERE VODKA
NAKED MALT
EL DORADO DEMERARA RUM
SILENT POOL INTRICATELY REALISED GIN
JOHNNIE WALKER
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
TANQUERAY
O/PURIST TSIPOURO
BEEFEATER LONDON
VOLCAN DE MI TIERRA
PAPAFiLiPOU N-ice
General sponsor: Alpha Mega
When Monday, October 17 at 6 pm
Where Nicosia Municipal Gardens
Location
FB Page