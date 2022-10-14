3rd Cyprus Cocktail Festival in Nicosia in October 17

Deejay Radio in collaboration with the international guide iffordsguide.com has organised the 3rd Cyprus Cocktail Festival. They invite everyone to come and enjoy the best cocktails from all over the world! 22 cocktail bars will participate this year: 11 from Cyprus and the rest from Greece, Italy and France.

The cocktail bars from Cyprus:

LOST & FOUND DRINKERY

NOTES AND SPIRITS

UKIYO LISTENING BAR

BARONYMOUS

SEVEN MONKEYS THE BAR

HIGH & WET

SOUSOURADA BAR

BISTRO BAR

LIBRARY BAR

MASON BAR

KATHIKAS SQUARE GIN BAR

Italy:

ATRIUM BAR

1930

France:

LE SYNDICAT

Greece:

THE CLUMSIES

BABA AU RUM

LINE ATHENS

BARRO NEGRO

UPUPA EPOPS THE BAR

THE BAR IN FRONT OF THE BAR

42 BARSTRONOMY

TO ΛΟΚΑΛΙ

Street food stations:

Por Favor

The Potbelly

Quattrino

Hungry Deal

Serial Griller

Dora’s Armenian Kitchen

Sponsors:

BELVEDERE VODKA

NAKED MALT

EL DORADO DEMERARA RUM

SILENT POOL INTRICATELY REALISED GIN

JOHNNIE WALKER

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

TANQUERAY

O/PURIST TSIPOURO

BEEFEATER LONDON

VOLCAN DE MI TIERRA

PAPAFiLiPOU N-ice

General sponsor: Alpha Mega

When Monday, October 17 at 6 pm

Where Nicosia Municipal Gardens

