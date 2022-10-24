Charity event: Shelter Clean Up on October 28

Things to doCharityCharity event: Shelter Clean Up on October 28

Clean
This upcoming clean-up will be a special one. It involves love for a clean island but also support for a dog shelter. William’s Dog shelter, located in Parekklisia is the home of over 170 lovely dogs.
The shelter is surrounded by farming fields, fields that are full of garbage. Therefore, even dog walking which can be very helpful to the shelter and its dogs turns into a real adventure. An adventure of walking through all this garbage.
Shelter
City Friends Club together with Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation is organising a clean-up event to clean the grounds around the shelter and at the same time give their love and care to the shelter’s dogs.

SCHEDULE
08.30 – 09.00 – Volunteer gathering at the “Meeting point”
09.10 – 09.20 – briefing and distribution of cleaning equipment
09.20 – 11.20 – Clean Up + Dog Walk
11.20 – 11.30 – Group photo

YOU WILL GET
– Bin bags
– Gloves
– Stylish T-shirts
– Water
– Snacks

WHAT TO WEAR
It is recommended to wear long trousers, T-shirts, and comfortable shoes (sneakers, trekking boots).

When Friday, October 28 from 8:30 to noon
Where William’s Safe Shelter House
Location
Info 99 540716 (Anna)
FB Page

By Lisa Liberti
