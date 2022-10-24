Charity event: Shelter Clean Up on October 28

This upcoming clean-up will be a special one. It involves love for a clean island but also support for a dog shelter. William’s Dog shelter, located in Parekklisia is the home of over 170 lovely dogs.

The shelter is surrounded by farming fields, fields that are full of garbage. Therefore, even dog walking which can be very helpful to the shelter and its dogs turns into a real adventure. An adventure of walking through all this garbage.

City Friends Club together with Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation is organising a clean-up event to clean the grounds around the shelter and at the same time give their love and care to the shelter’s dogs.