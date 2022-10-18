Things to doCharityCharity Event in Polys on October 29

Charity Event in Polys on October 29

Ch
Ch
Back by popular demand and at a special location, our next concert will be at the lovely theatre of the Cultural Centre Polis Chrysochous. The awesome programme for the concert will be a showcase of talented international musicians and their varied repertoire.
In Greek, English, German, and Italian.
By attending the concert, you will enjoy the superb performance of renowned artists Stelios Georgiou, Theodosis Cain Christides Grand, Elli Koutsouli Panos Metemtzhs, Maria Emilia Mantea and a great violinist Clare Hurrell. They will perform an amazing and diverse range of classic and rock pieces: Classical, Opera arias, Musicals and Crossover/ballads.
You need to book the tickets prior to the concert; there are three convenient outlets on the programme where you can purchase the tickets; alternatively, you can do that online.
Your participation is important as it will help support Friends Hospice Charity by holding a raffle (cash only recommended)
When Saturday, October 29 at 7 pm
Where Polys Chrysochous Municipality
FB Page
Info 99 380182
Tickets €18 (children €7)
By Lisa Liberti
Previous article
Problems all over Cyprus due to thunderstorms – New warning in place
Next article
Three accidents on the Larnaca-Nicosia highway cause a traffic jam

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros