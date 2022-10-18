Charity Event in Polys on October 29

Back by popular demand and at a special location, our next concert will be at the lovely theatre of the Cultural Centre Polis Chrysochous. The awesome programme for the concert will be a showcase of talented international musicians and their varied repertoire.

In Greek, English, German, and Italian.

By attending the concert, you will enjoy the superb performance of renowned artists Stelios Georgiou, Theodosis Cain Christides Grand, Elli Koutsouli Panos Metemtzhs, Maria Emilia Mantea and a great violinist Clare Hurrell. They will perform an amazing and diverse range of classic and rock pieces: Classical, Opera arias, Musicals and Crossover/ballads.

You need to book the tickets prior to the concert; there are three convenient outlets on the programme where you can purchase the tickets; alternatively, you can do that online

Your participation is important as it will help support Friends Hospice Charity by holding a raffle (cash only recommended)