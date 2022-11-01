“Βuy a Book – Save a Stray”. Charity Book Bazaar in Nicosia on November 5-6

P.A.W.S. (Protecting Animals Without Shelter) in cooperation with “Yfantourgeio” Book Club organizes a book bazaar on Saturday and Sunday, 5 & 6 of November, from 11:00 until 18:00.

New and used books will be sold with prices starting from 1-5 euro and all profits will be used for the financial support of our organization, for the medical and other expenses of the stray animals which are under the organization’s protection.

Whoever wants to donate books, can do so on the day of the event. The books will be used in the following bazaars.

Come over to share the memories and knowledge that books offer along with a coffee or a cup of tea at “Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace”.

Volunteers are always welcome to the events.

If you wish to help send a text to 99 769011.

When Saturday, November 5 – Sunday, November 6 from 11 am to 6 pm

Where Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace, Downtown Nicosia

Location

FB Page

Event by PAWS – Protecting Animals Without Shelter