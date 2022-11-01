Things to doCharity"Βuy a Book - Save a Stray". Charity Book Bazaar in Nicosia...

“Βuy a Book – Save a Stray”. Charity Book Bazaar in Nicosia on November 5-6

Baz
Baz

P.A.W.S. (Protecting Animals Without Shelter) in cooperation with “Yfantourgeio” Book Club organizes a book bazaar on Saturday and Sunday, 5 & 6 of November, from 11:00 until 18:00.

New and used books will be sold with prices starting from 1-5 euro and all profits will be used for the financial support of our organization, for the medical and other expenses of the stray animals which are under the organization’s protection.

Whoever wants to donate books, can do so on the day of the event. The books will be used in the following bazaars.

Come over to share the memories and knowledge that books offer along with a coffee or a cup of tea at “Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace”.

Volunteers are always welcome to the events.

If you wish to help send a text to 99 769011.

When Saturday, November 5 – Sunday, November 6 from 11 am to 6 pm
Where Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace, Downtown Nicosia
Location
FB Page

Event by PAWS – Protecting Animals Without Shelter

By Lisa Liberti
Previous article
Unemployment, sickness benefits to be paid faster after electronic submission of applications
Next article
Nama Dama – Della at Sarah’s Jazz Club on November 3

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros