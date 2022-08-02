Things to doActivitiesSUP Yoga classes in Agia Napa every Saturday

SUP Yoga classes in Agia Napa every Saturday

SUP Yoga is a combination of paddle boarding and yoga practice. It challenges you to find another level of balance and focus your mind, all while floating atop the water. Paddleboard yoga is not only elegant but also a great challenge for any rider.

85e0fc2e7a9a2205c68d67851ef3efb8

You have a chance to improve your physical shape and learn something new this summer while enjoying the pristine waters of the eastern seacoast by practising SUP yoga with experienced instructors every Saturday morning from 8:30 am to 9:45 am.

When Every Saturday from 8:30 am till 9:45 am
Where Landa Beach Watersports, Agia Napa
Info & Reservations 99 435050
FB Page

SUP rental and 50mnts Sup Yoga class just €25 (if you have your OWN SUP the class is just €12)!
YOU NEED TO PRE-BOOK and PRE-PAY in advance to SECURE your SPOT, through Revolut or BOC Quick Pay @99435040

 

By Lisa Liberti
