SUP Yoga classes in Agia Napa every Saturday

SUP Yoga is a combination of paddle boarding and yoga practice. It challenges you to find another level of balance and focus your mind, all while floating atop the water. Paddleboard yoga is not only elegant but also a great challenge for any rider.
You have a chance to improve your physical shape and learn something new this summer while enjoying the pristine waters of the eastern seacoast by practising SUP yoga with experienced instructors every Saturday morning from 8:30 am to 9:45 am.
When Every Saturday from 8:30 am till 9:45 am
Where Landa Beach Watersports, Agia Napa
Location
Info & Reservations 99 435050
FB Page