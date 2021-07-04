Things improving but still extremely difficult, fire service says

Things were improving today at two remaining Larnaca fronts, but conditions remain extremely difficult, said the fire service, as first light saw the resumption of ground and air fire fighting efforts to contain the massive blaze.

Efforts are intensifying as winds are set to pick up later in the day.

The fronts remaining are located at rough terrain between the communities of Vavatsinia and Odou.

According to the fire service, the burnt out area from the fire that broke out in Arakapas and spread to the villages of Eptagonia, Akapnou, Ora, Melini, Sykopetra, Odou, Ayioi Vavatsinias and Vavatsinia, now extends to more than 50 square kilometers.

Around two in the afternoon, a 2nd Greek fire fighting plane and two Israeli ones were expected.