News Local Thieves targeting homes with owners abroad

Thieves targeting homes with owners abroad

 

A home in Limassol was robbed and torched, the second break in over the past few days where the owner is away abroad.

Τhe fire service rushed to the house at a refugee settlement in Kato Polemidia late yesterday afternoon and put out the fire which caused extensive damage.

The perpetrators set fire to the house, after breaking in and stealing still unidentified property.

Authorities will establish what exactly has been stolen, when the 50 year old owner returns to Cyprus.

This was the second case of breaking and entering and then torching a home in the Limassol area, as a house was torched in Episkopi a few days ago, with the owners also abroad.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleSuddenly overwhelmed, Ireland says thousands of COVID-19 cases not added to tally
Next articleRescuers find body after landslide in Norway, 9 missing

Top Stories

Local

Rehabilitation centre says covid patient victim had tested positive at Larnaca General

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A rehabilitation centre in Sotira, Famagusta, has said that an 80 year old patient who transferred from the Centre to the Famagusta General Hospital...
Read more
Local

UK arrivals 7 day quarantine extended to January 10

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A weeks' quarantine directive for UK arrivals in Cyprus has been extended to January  10, following relevant ECDC directives, as the Institute of Neurology...
Read more
World

Greece imposing tougher lockdown for a week, 9 o clock curfew, shops close

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Greek government re-imposed tougher anti-covid 19 action starting tomorrow and at least for a week, aimed at further reducing new cases, relieving pressure...
Read more
Local

7 covid victims in occupied north, almost 1600 cases

Constantinos Tsintas -
  An 84 year old Turkish Cypriot man succumbed to covid-19 in the occupied territories late yesterday, raising the number of victims to 7. He had...
Read more
World

Iran tells IAEA it plans to enrich uranium to up to 20% at Fordow site

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Iran has told the United Nations nuclear watchdog it plans to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity, a level it achieved before its...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Rehabilitation centre says covid patient victim had tested positive at Larnaca General

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A rehabilitation centre in Sotira, Famagusta, has said that an 80 year old patient who transferred from the Centre to the Famagusta General Hospital...
Read more
Local

UK arrivals 7 day quarantine extended to January 10

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A weeks' quarantine directive for UK arrivals in Cyprus has been extended to January  10, following relevant ECDC directives, as the Institute of Neurology...
Read more
Local

7 covid victims in occupied north, almost 1600 cases

Constantinos Tsintas -
  An 84 year old Turkish Cypriot man succumbed to covid-19 in the occupied territories late yesterday, raising the number of victims to 7. He had...
Read more
Local

Wanted since May, arrested on New Year’s Eve

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A 31 year old living in Limassol sought by police as a suspect in the break in and burglary from a building in Limassol...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros