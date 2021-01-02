Thieves targeting homes with owners abroad

A home in Limassol was robbed and torched, the second break in over the past few days where the owner is away abroad.

Τhe fire service rushed to the house at a refugee settlement in Kato Polemidia late yesterday afternoon and put out the fire which caused extensive damage.

The perpetrators set fire to the house, after breaking in and stealing still unidentified property.

Authorities will establish what exactly has been stolen, when the 50 year old owner returns to Cyprus.

This was the second case of breaking and entering and then torching a home in the Limassol area, as a house was torched in Episkopi a few days ago, with the owners also abroad.