A 71-year-old man from Agios Tychonas in Limassol filed a complaint with the Police saying that between 17.30 and 20.30 on Saturday, unidentified persons illegally entered into his house, broke into the safe that was in the master bedroom and stole 30,000 euros in cash and various pieces of jewelry.

Members of the Limassol CID went to the scene and saw that the perpetrators had entered the house from the kitchen door which seemed to have been unlocked.

Investigations continue.