Thieves, in Konia, Paphos, managed to get into a house while the owners were absent, find a well-hidden safe, open it and steal 12,000 euros.

Members of the Paphos Police who went to the scene ascertained that the perpetrators had managed to get into the house through an aluminum window. It was also ascertained that even the house had an alarm system, by the time the Police arrived the perpetrators had managed to escape.

Police investigations continue.