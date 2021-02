According to the Police, on Saturday a woman 80-years-old, permanent resident of Paphos said that unidentified persons between 19 and 20 February got into her house which is in Talat, and stole 200 euros as well as her jewelry.

Members of the Police went to the scene and as they saw the thieves had used the balcony of the first floor to gain access into the house.

The Paphos CID continues the investigations.

(philenews)