The Paphos CID is investigating a case of unidentified people breaking into a hairdressing salon in the center of Paphos, between 8 and 9 December and stealing products worth 10,000.

According to the owner of the salon, the thieves stole 6,000 euros and products worth 4,000.

Members of the police went to the scene and ascertained that the culprits had violated the salon’s entrance. Investigations continue.