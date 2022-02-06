Thick fog envelops Troodos, restricted access and slippery roads

Thick fog in Troodos has limited visibility and police are calling on the public to exercise the utmost caution when driving up the mountains.

The following roads are only open for vehicles with snow chains or four wheel drive:

Karvounas-Troodos

Platres-Troodos and

Prodromos-Troodos

Mountainous roads are slippery due to frost.

Conditions are constantly changing so people are advised to get the latest updates from the police portal. the force’s Twitter and Facebook accounts as well as the ‘Cyprus Police’ application.