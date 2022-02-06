NewsLocalThick fog envelops Troodos, restricted access and slippery roads

Thick fog envelops Troodos, restricted access and slippery roads

Troodos
Troodos

 

Thick fog in Troodos has limited visibility and police are calling on the public to exercise the utmost caution when driving up the mountains.

The following roads are only open for vehicles with snow chains or four wheel drive:
Karvounas-Troodos
Platres-Troodos and
Prodromos-Troodos

Mountainous roads are slippery due to frost.

Conditions are constantly changing so people are advised to get the latest updates from the police portal. the force’s Twitter and Facebook accounts as well as the ‘Cyprus Police’ application.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleEight year old knifed at Limassol party attack
Next articleTwo Paphos police station escapees remain at large

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros