They went for a haircut and stole the barber’s phone

Two persons of African origin, aged 31 and 26, have been arrested for stealing two mobile phones from a barber shop in Paphos.

According to the Paphos Police spokesman, the barber filed a complaint saying that two mobile phones have been stolen from his shop. Suspicions were raised against two men of African origin who had visited the barber shop a little bit earlier. The barber found the two in the area and called the Police.

Members of the force saw the two suspects and following a search found one of the mobile phones in the possession of the one man, while the second phone was found on the ground nearby.

Both men have been imprisoned and investigations continue.

By gavriella
