They lost their eyesight and are still waiting for justice

In a letter to the Attorney General, a relative of the one of the eight patients who were operated for cataract at a private hospital last year and were infected with a drug-resistant strain of bacteria and as a result one of them died while others lost sight from the eye that was operated.

Their case is still in the hands of the Police since so far there has been no result in any of the investigations that have taken place.

The relative, Father Raphael, is asking the Attorney General to exercise the relevant pressure and to give instructions for the conclusion of the criminal file so that the case will proceed.

He said that letters to the Health Ministry and to the Ombudsman have had no results since, the only answer they receive is that the case is still under investigation.

