They had a fight, then found his car torched in Ypsonas

 

Authorities are investigating arson in the Ypsonas area of Limassol, after a car was found gutted by fire in the early hours.

According to a Philenews report, Limassol CID members, Polemidia police and the fire service rushed to the scene of the incident.

The fire was set in the front of the vehicle, with extensive damage caused.

A 35 year old man was arrested and remanded in custody in connection with the case.

During the previous evening, the suspect had an altercation with the owner of a vehicle at a local pub, while out separately with friends.

The two do not know each other.

Limassol CID is investigating.

By Constantinos Tsintas
