The Police in Limassol are investigating a case of a burglary during which 50,000 euros, gold coins worth 20,000 euros as well as a number of very valuable jewelry were stolen.

Specifically, a 48-year-old filed a complaint saying that the apartment of his parent, who are abroad, had been broken into and that the above items had been stolen.

Members of the Police visited the scene, which is still cordoned off and guarded. Investigations continue.