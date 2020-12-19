These are the fridges for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines (PHOTOS)

The special fridges for storing the vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech have arrived in Cyprus today. Due to the special conditions required for the storing the vaccines at -75C, the Health Ministry proceeded with the purchase of two special fridges.

In each fridge approximately 130,000 dosages of the vaccine can be stored.

The vaccines will be stored in a central point and will be distributed to Vaccination Centers all over Cyprus.

According to the Ministry’s plan, the vaccinations will take place by trained staff at the 38 Centers that will operate in all districts.

(philenews)