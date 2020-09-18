News Local There will be covid cases at schools but an outbreak must be...

There will be covid cases at schools but an outbreak must be avoided, Dr. Pana says

There will be positive COVID-19 cases at schools, but we must aim at avoiding an outbreak through contamination points, said Zoe-Dorothea Pana, a Lecturer of Pediatrics at the European University of Cyprus and member of the Scientific Advisory Committee, after a teacher working in two schools was found to be positive.

Speaking to CNA, Dr. Pana said that that it is a blessing that children are not facing any serious complications from the virus.

We need to pay attention, so that schools don’t turn out to be contamination points, she went on, adding that everyone needs to contribute to this aim, in order to avoid an outbreak.

Commenting on the recent infection of an educator teaching in two schools, in the Nicosia and Famagusta areas, which led to the self-isolation of pupils and his colleagues, Dr. Pana said she’s not concerned and that “obviously there will be more cases”.

The important thing is to have mechanisms of timely detection and isolation in place, she went on.

There are protocols that people need to adhere to in order to decrease the possibility of transmitting the virus, Dr. Pana added.

Some children may not present any symptoms, therefore it is crucial to activate the mechanisms in place, she went on.

Speaking about particularities at schools, especially among pupils, Dr. Pana urged for a stricter adherence to protocols, which is the first step allowing the state to properly follow measures in order to keep the situation at bay.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleMitsotakis and Tsiodras sound alarm over rise in coronavirus cases, especially in Attica
Next articleSeven new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,039 tests

Top Stories

World

Attica in ‘orange alert’ state – new emergency covid measures announced

Maria Bitar -
Deputy Civil Protection and Crises Management Minister Nikos Hardalias has announced emergency measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Attica. A daily...
Read more
Local

Kiti Bishop Nektarios test positive to the coronavirus

Maria Bitar -
Kiti Bishop Nektarios (pictured) has, according to information, tested positive for the coronavirus. It is reminded that the Bishop after coming into contact with one...
Read more
Local

Seven new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,039 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 7 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

There will be covid cases at schools but an outbreak must be avoided, Dr. Pana says

Maria Bitar -
There will be positive COVID-19 cases at schools, but we must aim at avoiding an outbreak through contamination points, said Zoe-Dorothea Pana, a Lecturer...
Read more
World

Mitsotakis and Tsiodras sound alarm over rise in coronavirus cases, especially in Attica

Maria Bitar -
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the health ministry's representative for the novel coronavirus pandemic, epidemiology expert Dr. Sotiris Tsiodras, sounded the alarm over the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Kiti Bishop Nektarios test positive to the coronavirus

Maria Bitar -
Kiti Bishop Nektarios (pictured) has, according to information, tested positive for the coronavirus. It is reminded that the Bishop after coming into contact with one...
Read more
Local

Seven new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,039 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 7 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Government finds itself in hot water after rejecting budget for contract soldiers

Maria Bitar -
The government finds itself in hot water today, after rejecting the additional budget for the recruiting of contract soldiers to replace 2020's conscripts who've...
Read more
Local

Police ask for help to find missing 45-year-old man (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Police on Friday said that Charis Dimou, 45, has been missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since last Friday, September 11. Dimou is...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros