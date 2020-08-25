News World "There can be no dialogue under the regime of threats", Greek FM...

“There can be no dialogue under the regime of threats”, Greek FM says

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said that the obsession with delinquency leads nowhere, after meeting with his German counterpart Haiko Maas on Tuesday.

Referring to Turkey, Dendias stressed that instead of deescalation moves there have been new provocations.
He noted that these behaviours and moves undermine stability in the region and constitute a violation of international law.

The Greek FM also noted that the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean concerns the entire European Union and stressed that the EU acquis needs to be strongly defended against regressive forces.

Dendias also called for sanctions to be imposed on Turkey at the forthcoming Informal Council of Foreign Ministers.
Talking about the prospect of dialogue with the neighbouring country he stressed that “many of us recommend dialogue, but there can be no dialogue under the regime of threats”.

On his part, Maas called for an immediate end to all provocations and added that the slightest spark in the East Med region could cause disaster.

Finally, he noted that Germany will with all its strength support the dialogue process, always on the basis of international law.

(amna.gr)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articlePolice are investigating “The Cyprus Papers” leak to Al Jazeera
Next articleSpain’s cabinet reconvenes to tackle surge in Covid-19 cases

Top Stories

Local

Fourteen new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,769 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 14 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
World

Spain’s cabinet reconvenes to tackle surge in Covid-19 cases

Maria Bitar -
Spain's cabinet met on Tuesday for the first time after the summer recess to tackle the surge of Covid-19 cases in the country as...
Read more
World

“There can be no dialogue under the regime of threats”, Greek FM says

Maria Bitar -
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said that the obsession with delinquency leads nowhere, after meeting with his German counterpart Haiko Maas on Tuesday. Referring to Turkey,...
Read more
Local

Police are investigating “The Cyprus Papers” leak to Al Jazeera

Maria Bitar -
There is an ongoing police investigation from June 3 regarding the circumstances under which "The Cyprus Papers" were leaked to the Al Jazeera News...
Read more
Local

Ledras street to have substation and increased patrolling

Maria Bitar -
Police are increasing security levels in Old town Nicosia following a recent stream of crimes in the area, and shopkeepers' appeals for added measures. On...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored 1 halloumi (round shape) 7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste 15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips 1 tsp...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Spain’s cabinet reconvenes to tackle surge in Covid-19 cases

Maria Bitar -
Spain's cabinet met on Tuesday for the first time after the summer recess to tackle the surge of Covid-19 cases in the country as...
Read more
World

Wisconsin unrest flares for second night over police shooting of Black man

Annie Charalambous -
Police firing tear gas clashed with protesters in a second night of unrest and arson in Kenosha, Wisconsin, triggered by the wounding of a...
Read more
World

Oxford COVID vaccine data could go before regulators this year

Annie Charalambous -
An experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca could be put before regulators this year if scientists are able...
Read more
World

Germany takes lead in efforts to calm tense Greco-Turkish relations

Annie Charalambous -
Germany has taken the lead in trying to calm tense Greco-Turkish relations following Ankara’s illegal energy exploration in the region. The tension threatens to complicate...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros