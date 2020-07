Historic fish taverna housed in a 200 year old renovated building. Modern, high ceilinged room with large ventilation chutes as decorative elements, stone walls and glass doors to a covered terrace with a view to the sea. Mostly fresh fish but also some meat. Tables at the port, opposite the Castle.

Address: 100 Apostolou Pavlou , 8046, Limanaki, Castle, Kato Paphos Tel: +357 26932829 Open: Lunch-dinner Price: €20 – €40