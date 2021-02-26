Theologians request immediate withdrawal of Cyprus’s song for Eurovision

The OELMEL Theologians Association is requesting the immediate withdrawal of the song that is going to represent Cyprus to the 65th song competition of Eurovision.

In an announcement the Association expressed abhorrence regarding the lyrics of the song, which as it says “praises Satan, dedicates her life to him and loves him.”

The Association is wondering why the state broadcaster has chosen a song that provokes the people’s religious feelings at the time when the song is promoting the culture of Cyprus to the Europeans.

It is also wondering what were the criteria of the people who selected this song.

(philenews)