Μikis Theodorakis’ remains will lie in state for three days at the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral from Monday, September 6 until Wednesday, September 8. At 15:00 on Wednesday there will be a funeral service at the Athens Cathedral, according to an announcement of the communist party KKE’s press office.
Theodorakis will be buried at his home town in Galata, Chania, on Thursday.
Theodorakis’ funeral at his home town in Galata, Chania today
Μikis Theodorakis’ remains will lie in state for three days at the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral from Monday, September 6 until Wednesday, September 8. At 15:00 on Wednesday there will be a funeral service at the Athens Cathedral, according to an announcement of the communist party KKE’s press office.