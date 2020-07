The Supreme Court rejected former DISY MP Andreas Themistokleous’ appeal for the now infamous case of the violation of the speed limit, unanimously accepting the decision of the court of first instance.

Themistokleous was stopped by traffic police on the Limassol – Nicosia highway near the exit of Kalavasos and Zygiou twice; he was speeding way above the limit with speeds of 170 and 190 km/h.

Both times he invoked his parliamentary capacity and did not pay the fines.

Source: Philenews