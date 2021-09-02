Theft and robbery at the house of Russian in Kato Paphos

Credit cards, electronic and electrical appliances as well as other items of important value were stolen from the house of a Russian, permanent resident of Cyprus in Kato Paphos.

The man ascertained that he was robbed when he returned home on Wednesday night.

He filed a complaint with the Police where it was ascertained that the thieves had even stolen the car of the Russian’s neighbor in order to carry the stolen items, which are very valuable.

The Police are carrying out intensive investigations.