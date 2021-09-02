NewsLocalTheft and robbery at the house of Russian in Kato Paphos

Theft and robbery at the house of Russian in Kato Paphos

Credit cards, electronic and electrical appliances as well as other items of important value were stolen from the house of a Russian, permanent resident of Cyprus in Kato Paphos.

The man ascertained that he was robbed when he returned home on Wednesday night.

He filed a complaint with the Police where it was ascertained that the thieves had even stolen the car of the Russian’s neighbor in order to carry the stolen items, which are very valuable.

The Police are carrying out intensive investigations.

By gavriella
Previous articleANIMALIA – Art Exhibition in Larnaca on September 3-5
Next articleTwo Cypriot Composers’ concerts in Nicosia & Limassol on September 11-12

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros