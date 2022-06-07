“The Wind in my Bow”: two concerts on June 19&20

On this World Refugee Day, Sistema Cyprus is back with the peregrinating message ‘The Wind in my Bow’, for two concerts, under the moon and stars. The first concert will take place on Sunday, June 19 at 7:30 pm at the Skali Aglantzias Amphitheater, and the second, on Monday, June 20 at 7:30 pm at the Patticheion Municipal Amphitheater in Larnaca.

The music event will feature the Nicosia String and Percussion Orchestra and the Larnaca Wind Orchestra.

For the first time, Sistema Cyprus’ orchestras from the two cities will meet on stage under the artistic direction of Santiago Ossa Alzate.

General admission: 5 euros.

The concerts are held on the occasion of World Refugee Day under the auspices of the UNHCR Country Office in Cyprus, with the slogan “Whoever. Wherever. Whenever.” The concerts aim to send the message that everyone has the right to seek safety.

On this World Refugee Day we stand #WithRefugees

Nicosia Sponsors:

Concert Major Sponsor: Cultural Services YPPAN

Corporate Sponsor: Mohari Hospitality

Institutional Supporters: Municipality of Nicosia, Multipurpose Municipal Centre of Nicosia

Larnaca Sponsors:

Under the auspices: UNHCR Cyprus

Concert Supporters: Larnaka Municipality, Intercity Buses

Corporate Sponsor: XM

Institutional Supporters: Larnaca Cultural Foundation

Media Sponsor: ΡΙΚ

When Sunday, June 19 and Monday, June 20 at 7:30 pm

Where:

Skali Aglantzias Amphitheater, Larnaca

Pattichion Municipal Amphitheater, Limassol

Tickets €5

FB Page