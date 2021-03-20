News Local The weather in Cyprus until Tuesday

The weather in Cyprus until Tuesday

47007372 - two adorable children, boy brothers, playing in park with colorful rainbow umbrella on a rainy autumn day

The weather on Saturday 20/3 will be mostly fine with temperatures reaching 21 C inland, 20 C in coastal areas and 14 C in the mountains.
Mostly fine on Sunday with temperatures rising, but heavy clouds are expected on Monday afternoon with light showers in the evening and possible heavy rain and thunderstorms during the early hours of Tuesday.
Mainly cloudy on Tuesday morning with local showers and isolated thunderstorms expected before midday. Temperatures will drop but remain above the average for this time of the year. The weather will clear in the afternoon.

By george
