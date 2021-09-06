TheatersLimassolThe Wandering Festival at Rialto on September 12

The Wandering Festival at Rialto on September 12

The international animation festival The Animattikon Project, in collaboration with the Rialto Theatre, presents a diverse programme of animated films in two different screening programmes: the first one presents a selection of animated films for children from all over the world, whereas the second one showcases a selection of animations that have participated in previous editions of the festival.

The Animattikon Project is a production of Kimonos Art Center and organized in collaboration with the Department of Multimedia and Graphic Arts of Cyprus University of Technology.

When Sunday, September 12 at 7pm

Where Rialto Theatre

Location

Tickets

Duration: 105’

Tickets: €5

 

By Lisa Liberti
