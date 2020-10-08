News Local The Turks open up beach area in Varosha

The Turks open up beach area in Varosha

Just after 12:00 the crossing point through the enclosed city of Famagusta toward the beach area in Varosha was opened.

Men in civilian, who were in front of the iron gate, removed the balustrades and told the people who were gathered there that they could go through. Nobody asked for any documents or IDs and the people started to move from the specific road to the beach.

Some of the people there were wrapped in the Turkish flag while others were holding both Turkish flags and flags of the pseudostate. Both citizens but also journalists were permitted to go through.

It is still unknown whether the so-called “prime minister” and candidate “president” Ersin Tatar will visit the area. The reason is that with a decision, the so-called “Supreme Electoral Council” in the occupied areas is prohibiting any ceremony or speech in the area of Varosha in view of the so-called elections.

The webpage of Bayrak has photos from the work taking place in the area and specifically on the road that will be used for access to the beach in Varosha.

So far there have been no announcement of any limitations regarding the people who ca go to the beach.

Read More: As Varosha illegally opens, UNFICYP &#8220;closely monitors developments&#8221;

philenews/CNA

By gavriella
Previous articleGreek, Turkish foreign ministers meet for first time since crisis- media
Next articleTurkish Cypriots living in Famagusta are angry

Top Stories

Local

Health Ministry concerned about Protest on Famagusta

gavriella -
In view of the protest scheduled to take place in Derynia due to the illegal action of Turkey to open part of the beach...
Read more
Local

Expatriates Asking Raab to act on Varosha

gavriella -
In a letter to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, a group of 25 Cypriot expatriates condemned as “irresponsible and inhuman” the Turkish “aggressive action”...
Read more
Local

Specific hours for access to Varosha beach

gavriella -
In an announcement, the “administration” of the “security forces” reported that as of today access to the beach of the enclosed city of Famagusta...
Read more
Local

Two new cases of COVID-19 at Limassol Hospital

gavriella -
Two new cases of COVID-19 have been found at Limassol Hospital. The first one is a radiologist and the second one is a nursing...
Read more
Local

Free Famagusta sends humanitarian aid to Lebanon

gavriella -
The Agia Napa Marina and the Holy Bishopric of Konstantia (Famagusta), in an initiative with the cooperation of the Ministry of Defense and the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Health Ministry concerned about Protest on Famagusta

gavriella -
In view of the protest scheduled to take place in Derynia due to the illegal action of Turkey to open part of the beach...
Read more
Local

Expatriates Asking Raab to act on Varosha

gavriella -
In a letter to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, a group of 25 Cypriot expatriates condemned as “irresponsible and inhuman” the Turkish “aggressive action”...
Read more
Local

Specific hours for access to Varosha beach

gavriella -
In an announcement, the “administration” of the “security forces” reported that as of today access to the beach of the enclosed city of Famagusta...
Read more
Local

Two new cases of COVID-19 at Limassol Hospital

gavriella -
Two new cases of COVID-19 have been found at Limassol Hospital. The first one is a radiologist and the second one is a nursing...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros