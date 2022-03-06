The time has come for “European Teacher” profile development-Minister

The Minister of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth Prodromos Prodromou said that the conditions for the development of a “European Teacher” profile are ripe.

He was addressing a Ministerial Conference earlier in the week on “Embedding European Perspectives in Teacher Development”, held in Poitiers, France.

The Minister also said that the aim was to highlight the important role of teachers in shaping the European Area of Education.

And in particular to seek and identify professional standards and pedagogical practices leading to a “European teacher profile”.

The conference, an announcement said, was preceded by a joint statement condemning the invasion and war in Ukraine and expressing solidarity with teachers, children and the people of Ukraine.

In his intervention, Prodromou also noted that despite difficulties in view of a unified planning in the education policy of the EU Member States, the conditions are ripe to further intensify mobility and exchanges between teachers and to move towards the development of a “European Teacher” profile and identity.

He also underlined the positive aspects of participation in the Erasmus+ programme, including the improvement of national policies in the fields of education and training, the exchange of good practices between countries and the improvement of school education in general.

In addition, the Minister underlined the importance of the Erasmus+ Teachers Academies for the shaping of the European Education Area and the enhancement of quality, inclusion and the digital and green transition of the education systems of the European Union Member States.

Asked about the Cyprus being among the first countries in terms of European mobility, the Minister noted that Cyprus` island character and its position at the south-eastern edge of Europe favours extroversion, while the social environment that recognises and prioritises investment in knowledge, skills and studies also plays an important role as well.

On the sidelines of the conference, Prodromou met with the Rector of the Academy of Poitiers Bénédicte Robert, with whom he discussed the possibility of cooperation between schools under its jurisdiction and schools in Cyprus.

The Minister signed together with the Ambassador of Greece a Memorandum of Cooperation for the Hellenic Foundation in Paris, which opens up prospects both for Cypriot students and broader cooperation in the cultural sector with the Hellenic Foundation (Fondation Héllenique) of the University of Paris campus (Cité Universitaire).

(CNA)