The state honors Cypriot athletes taking part in the Olympic Games

The Cyprus Olympic Committee and the state honored in a special event, the Cypriot athletes who will participate in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Cypriot officials wished athletes every success in the Olympic Games and assured them for their support.

According to an announcement, issued by Cyprus Olympic Committee, in an honorary outdoor event at ​​the Olympic Palace, which took place on Thursday, the 15 Cypriot champions expressed their optimism for their participation in the Olympic Games and confirmed that they will give their best to make their country proud.

The President of the Cyprus Olympic Committee Giorgos Chrysostomou and the President of the Olympic Committees of Europe Spyros Kapralos handed over the Cyprus flag to the athletes. Chrysostomou assured athletes over their constant support, on the basis of the principles and values ​​of Olympism.

(CNA)