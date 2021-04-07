PhotosThe Royal Burgers' Zoo welcomed a newly-born white rhinoceros

The Royal Burgers' Zoo welcomed a newly-born white rhinoceros

The Royal Burgers' Zoo welcomed a newly-born white rhinoceros in Arnhem, Netherlands April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The Royal Burgers’ Zoo welcomed a newly-born white rhinoceros in Arnhem, Netherlands.

Source:REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

