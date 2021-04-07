PhotosThe Royal Burgers' Zoo welcomed a newly-born white rhinoceros The Royal Burgers’ Zoo welcomed a newly-born white rhinoceros 3 hours ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Viber The Royal Burgers' Zoo welcomed a newly-born white rhinoceros in Arnhem, Netherlands April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY The Royal Burgers’ Zoo welcomed a newly-born white rhinoceros in Arnhem, Netherlands. Source:REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw MORE PHOTOS Joe Biden delivers remarks on the tradition of Easter from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House The annual Easter Parade in New York People socialise in Primrose Hill park, as lockdown restrictions are eased in England Statues depicting former U.S. President Donald Trump at a workshop in Dehua