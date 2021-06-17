The renewed Marina Roof Bar offers amazing cocktails and excellent view

Things to doEat & DrinkThe renewed Marina Roof Bar offers amazing cocktails and excellent view

Exactly what the name suggests, a rooftop bar overlooking the Limassol marina in its entirety. Enjoy refreshing cocktails with a perfect point of view!

The place has been renovated this year and the menu has been renewed. It includes unique cocktails, gin&tonics, wines for all tastes as well as delicious starters.

The design space with idyllic lighting in blue and white, friendly environment and the breathtaking view of Limassol Marina are the main features of Marina Roof Bar.

The Marina Roof Bar is open Wednesday to Sunday from 19:00 to 02:00, while every Friday and Saturday the famous DJ Moses and his team perform the most chill-out melodies.

Menu

Where Limassol Marina, above TGI Fridays

Location

Facebook

 

By Lisa Liberti
