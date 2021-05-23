The rapid test units for today Sunday, 23 May

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Sunday, 23 May.And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.

LIMASSOL

Gymnasium of Agios Ioannis 08:30-18:00

“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 08:30-19:30

Lyceum of Agios Nicolaos 08:30-18:00

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Apollon Stadium, Agios Antonios 08:30-18:00

Laniteion Lyceum 08:30-18:00

Tsireion Gymnasium 08:30-18:00

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-19:30

Cultural center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Commercial Center, former Orphanides, Podemidia 08:30-19:30

Square of Ypsonas Municipality 08:30-16:00

Gymnasium of Linopetra 08:30-19:30

My Mall Limassol 08:30-19:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-19:30

Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

Municipal stadium Erimi 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Agia Fylaxis 08:30-18:00

Exhibition Center “Aphrodite Amathusia” Agios Tychonas 08:30-18:00

Regional School Kalo Chorio Limassol 09:00-17:00

Municipal Council Spitali 09:00-17:00

Tsireio Gymnasium 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Trimiklini 08:30-18:00

Old Elementary School of Apesia 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Arsenios, Kyperounta 09:00-18:00

Omodos Conference Center 10:00-17:30

LARNACA

Lyceum of Agios Georgios, Larnaca 08:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Petraki Kyprianou, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Church of Saint Nicolas, Drosia 09:30-19:30

Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 08:30-19:30

Lyceum of Leivadia 08:30-19:30

Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00

Sunday schools, Aradippou 08:30-18:000

Gymnasium of Aradippou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Amphitheater of Dromolaxia and Meneou Municipality 08:30-19:30

Building of Old Supermarket Xylotymbou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Anglisides 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Athienou 08:30-18:00

NICOSIA

Lefkotheo Indoor Gym, Engomi 08:30-19:30

European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00

University of Nicosia, Engomi (UNESCO Ampitheater) 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 09:30-19:30

Eleftheria Square (under the bridge) 08:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Archbishop Makarios, Platy, Aglandjia 08:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Aglandjia 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 08:30-19:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 09:30-19:30

Lyceum of Latsia 08:30-19:30

Lyceum of Agios Georgios, Lakatamia 08:30-19:30

Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 08:30-19:30

C’ Technical School, Archangelos Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Konstantinoupoleos, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

GSP Stadium (Parking place N2) 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Acropolis 08:30-19:30

Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 09:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Anthoupolis 08:30-18:00

Nicosia Mall 08:30-19:30

Regional Gymnasium of Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-19:30

Lyceum of Dali 08:30-19:30

Church of Saints Constantinos and Eleni, Tseri 08:30-19:30

Bishopric of Tamasou and Orienis, Episkopeio 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Agia Varvara 08:30-18:00

Theater Hall “Kostas Ioakeim” Palaichori 09:00-17:00

Square before Municipal Hall of Klirou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Peristerona 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Kakopetria 08:30-18:00

PAPHOS

Gymnasium of Apostolos Pavlos, Paphos 08:30-18:00

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-19:30

“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 08:30-19:00

King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 09:00-19:30

Sculpture Park Geroskipou 08:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Emba 08:30-18:00

Cultural Center of Polis Chrysochou Municipality 08:30-19:30

Square “Vrysi ton Pegiotisson,” Pegeia 08:30-18:00

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-19:30

Parking Place of Zorbas bakery, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Church of Agia Napa, Agia Napa 08:30-19:30

Onisillos Club Sotira 08:30-19:30

Municipal Amphitheater Deryneia 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Kokkinochoria, Frenaros 08:30-18:00