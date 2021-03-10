News Local The problem is to find the offenders

The problem is to find the offenders

By May the first cameras will be installed at traffic lights and the first four mobile cameras will begin operation, during the implementation of the pilot phase.

Some 13 years after the operation of the first system, the preparations for the second one are intense.

Following an investigation by Phileleftheros, the main problems encountered during the first system’s implementation, were the issue of handing over extrajudicial fines and the timely registration of the cases in Court.

In the past, it was taking too long to find an offender and hand over the fine and then if the case was not registered in Court within 12 months it was written off.

The Traffic Department has informed the relevant officials about these problem.

By gavriella
Previous articleCapacity of Reference Hospital at 96%
Next articleChild locked in an apartment

Top Stories

Local

415 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 235,...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Thursday, 11 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

16-year-old declared missing, arrested by Police for stealing

gavriella -
The Police in Limassol arrested a 16-year-old girl for a case of burglary, an offence that seems to have taken place between 9 and...
Read more
Local

79-year-old arrested for bomb at lawyer’s car in Ekali

gavriella -
The Limassol CID proceeded with the arrest of a person who seems to be involved in the case of a bomb at the car...
Read more
World

UK’s Johnson rejects EU suggestion of vaccine export ban, defends 1% nurses pay rise

gavriella -
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected on Wednesday (March 10) an assertion by European Council President Charles Michel that Britain had banned exports of...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

415 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 235,...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Thursday, 11 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

16-year-old declared missing, arrested by Police for stealing

gavriella -
The Police in Limassol arrested a 16-year-old girl for a case of burglary, an offence that seems to have taken place between 9 and...
Read more
Local

79-year-old arrested for bomb at lawyer’s car in Ekali

gavriella -
The Limassol CID proceeded with the arrest of a person who seems to be involved in the case of a bomb at the car...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros