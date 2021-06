The pandemic, the resstrictive measures implemented to restrain it, as well as the loickdown have affected several businesses, despite the financial support offered by the government.

Specifically, from March 2020 until May 2021, 2,687 businesses closed down.

Moreover, according to data, last December the number of voluntary liquidations, 336, was the second largest number in the last 11 years, since the De3cember 2016 the number had reached 426.