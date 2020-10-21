Photos The outbreak of COVID-19 in Los Angeles

A person holds a flag while watching a drive-in viewing of Los Angeles Dodgers against the Tampa Bay Rays during game 1 of the 2020 World Series in the parking lots of Dodgers Stadium as seen from Angels Point during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A person holds a flag while watching a drive-in viewing of Los Angeles Dodgers against the Tampa Bay Rays during game 1 of the 2020 World Series in the parking lots of Dodgers Stadium as seen from Angels Point during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 20, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

