“The Nutcracker” ballet screening by the Royal Opera House at Pantheon on 26/12 and 2/01

A young girl’s enchanted present leads her on a wonderful Christmas adventure in this beautiful classical ballet, danced to Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score.

Peter Wright’s nigh-on definitive production for The Royal Ballet ranks as one of the most enduring and enchanting versions of The Nutcracker. With its festive period setting, dancing snowflakes and enchanting stage magic, Lev Ivanov’s 1892 ballet has become the perfect Christmas entertainment, with Tchaikovsky’s sumptuous, sugar-spun music the most recognizable of all ballet scores.

Loosely based on the story by E.T.A. Hoffmann, the ballet opens with the lively Christmas party that is hosted by the Stahlbaum family, its Victorian setting captured in opulent detail by Julia Trevelyan Oman’s designs. Wright’s choreography ingeniously incorporates surviving fragments of the ballet’s original material, including the sublime pas de deux for the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Prince. But in emphasizing the relationship between Clara and the Nutcracker Prince, the production also gains a touching subtext of first love.

Cast

The Sugar Plum Fairy: Akane Takada

The Prince: Cesar Corrales

Herr Drosselmeyer: Christopher Saunders

Clara: Isabella Gasparini

Hans-Peter/The Nutcracker: Luca Acri

Orchestra: Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, conducted by Koen Kessels

Screening ballet

When December 26 & January 2 at 5pm

Where Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia

Tickets: €10

Duration: 135’