“The Nutcracker” Ballet in Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos

First time in Cyprus!

Following the great success during 35 years and after the numerous triumphal tours in Germany, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, Canada, USA, Norway, France, Monaco, Great Britain, Greece, Israel, Columbia, Brazil, and others – total 58 (!) countries, Moscow State Theatre performs first time in Cyprus!

It presents the classical ballets Swan Lake and The Nutcracker in Nicosia and Limassol.

MOSCOW STATE THEATER “RUSSIAN BALLET”

Director – VYACHESLAV GORDEEV

35th-anniversary theater tour

Music Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Choreography by M.Petipa, V.Gordeev

Duration: 2 hours with an interval.

When

Paphos Thursday December 9 at 7:30 pm at Markideio Theatre Location

Nicosia Saturday December 11 at 3pm at Nicosia Municipal Theatre Location

Limassol Sunday December 12 at at 11am and 3pm at Pattihio Theatre Location

Tickets From €28