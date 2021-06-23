Photos"The Motherland Calls" monument is illuminated in red

“The Motherland Calls” monument is illuminated in red

People carry candles past the "The Motherland Calls" monument illuminated in red during a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of German invasion into Soviet Union at the Mamayev Kurgan World War Two memorial complex in Volgograd, Russia June 21, 2021. Picture taken with slow shutter speed. Picture taken June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kirill Braga TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People carry candles past the “The Motherland Calls” monument illuminated in red during a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of German invasion into Soviet Union at the Mamayev Kurgan World War Two memorial complex in Volgograd, Russia.

Source:REUTERS/Kirill Braga

MORE PHOTOS

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros