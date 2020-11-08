The Mitsis Commercial School of Lemithou to close down for two weeks

Due to the very big number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and teachers the Mitsis Commercial School of Lemithou will close down for two weeks.

Both the school’s principle as well as the teachers made this decision immediately to contain the spreading, while the Health Ministry refused the closing of the school.

After the confirmed cases were found in the school all Health Ministry protocols were activated while a large number of students and teachers have been placed in self-isolation.

(philenews)