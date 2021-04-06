Whats OnExhibitionThe Mind, Body & Spirit Well-being Festival - 2021

The Mind, Body & Spirit Well-being Festival – 2021

St Raphael Resort invites everyone to celebrate with  the nineteen years of establishment of the MBS Cyprus Wellbeing Festival that builds and creates a safe, comfortable environment where you can enter a stress free zone, explore, commune and simply have fun.
Zen, Garden, Meditation, Monk, Stones, Bamboo, Rest
The MBS marketplace and wellbeing festival features personal and Spiritual knowledge for people seeking the experience of wellness, spirituality and the gift of healing, new tools, methods and products for a progressive healthy life on the physical, emotional, mental level and seeking opportunities for growth, self-development, eco-awareness and a variety of exclusive products for wellness, many methodologies and strategies that rely on people unity and cultivation of love, consciousness that always elevates people wellbeing and beyond.
Island, Heart, Ocean, Lagoon, Beach, Sea, Vacations
Why visit the MBS Wellbeing Festival?
• Visit over 100 + MBS Exhibitors at the MBS Marketplace with a variety of healthy products, natural cosmetics, homemade healthy products options, crystals, books and many more.
• Attend over 80+ all day lectures and Interactive workshops to broaden your knowledge and awareness on all levels.
• International teachers & Schools will present different kinds of yoga and both for beginners and more advanced. Kids are welcome to join.
• Music, movement & dance to raise your vibration and spirit.
• Self and Spiritual Development, Energy healers, mediums, psychics coaches, herbalists and more.
• Mini therapies and Services at the MBS Therapy room offered by our Exhibitors.
• Wander around the MBS exhibition venue, meet like-minded people and feel the joy around you.
We offer our gratitude to the MBS groups, follower’s friends, and partakers who support us and share their knowledge, time, love, and trust and for the priceless relationships, we build and share with each one of you in our wellness events since 2002.
____
The Mind, Body & Spirit Festival 2020
St Raphael Resort – Limassol
Saturday April 10 10:30- 20.00
Sunday April 11 10:30– 20:00
Online daily early-bird Ticket: €8
On the door: €10
The entrance fee includes all lectures, classes, workshops and live performances!
It’s once again time for the great gathering of the Mind Body & Spirit Wellbeing Festival on the 10 & 11 of April 2021 at St Raphael Resort & Marina, Limassol, Cyprus for a weekend of expansion.

Information and bookings at:

Tel 96382333 or
[email protected]  www.mbscyprus.com
By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleNew irresistible desserts are waiting for you at Colors Café

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros