The Mind, Body & Spirit Festival on November 20-21

𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 & 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 on the 20th & 21st of November 2021 at St Raphael Resort & Marina – Limassol, for a weekend of expansion.

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 the nineteen years of establishment of the MBS Cyprus Wellbeing Festival that builds and creates a safe, comfortable environment where you can enter a stress-free zone, explore, commune and simply have fun.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐁𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 features personal and spiritual knowledge for people seeking the experience of wellness, spirituality and the gift of healing, new tools, methods and products for a progressive healthy life on the physical, emotional, mental level and seeking opportunities for growth, self-development, eco-awareness and a variety of exclusive products for wellness, many methodologies and strategies that rely on people unity and cultivation of love, the consciousness that always elevates people’s wellbeing and beyond.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝 & 𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐁𝐒 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥?

• Visit over 70 MBS Exhibitors at the MBS Marketplace with a variety of healthy products, natural cosmetics, homemade healthy products options, crystals, books and many more.

• Attend over 80 all-day lectures and Interactive workshops to broaden your knowledge and awareness on all levels.

• International teachers & Schools will present different kinds of yoga both for beginners and the more advanced. Kids are welcomed to join.

• Music, movement & dance to raise your vibration and spirit.

• Self and Spiritual Development with Energy healers, mediums, psychics, life coaches, herbalists and many more.

• Mini therapies and Services at the MBS Therapy room offered by our Exhibitors.

• Wander around the MBS exhibition venue, meet like-minded people and feel the joy around you.

When November 20-21 from 10:30am till 8pm

Where St Raphael Resort

Location

Tickets €10 per day

Info 96 382333

Full programme