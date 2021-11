The Mind, Body & Spirit Festival on November 20-21

𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐒𝐧 𝐭𝐒𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐑𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐑𝐞𝐫𝐒𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐑𝐞 𝐌𝐒𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 & 𝐒𝐩𝐒𝐫𝐒𝐭 π–πžπ₯π₯π›πžπ’π§π π πžπ¬π­π’π―πšπ₯ on the 20th & 21st of November 2021 at St Raphael Resort & Marina – Limassol, for a weekend of expansion.

π‚πžπ₯πžπ›π«πšπ­πž the nineteen years of establishment of the MBS Cyprus Wellbeing Festival that builds and creates a safe, comfortable environment where you can enter a stress-free zone, explore, commune and simply have fun.

π“π‘πž πŒππ’ 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐀𝐞𝐭𝐩π₯𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 π–πžπ₯π₯π›πžπ’π§π π πžπ¬π­π’π―πšπ₯ features personal and spiritual knowledge for people seeking the experience of wellness, spirituality and the gift of healing, new tools, methods and products for a progressive healthy life on the physical, emotional, mental level and seeking opportunities for growth, self-development, eco-awareness and a variety of exclusive products for wellness, many methodologies and strategies that rely on people unity and cultivation of love, the consciousness that always elevates people’s wellbeing and beyond.

π–π‘πšπ­ 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐒𝐧𝐝 & 𝐖𝐑𝐲 𝐯𝐒𝐬𝐒𝐭 𝐭𝐑𝐞 πŒππ’ π–πžπ₯π₯π›πžπ’π§π π πžπ¬π­π’π―πšπ₯?

β€’ Visit over 70 MBS Exhibitors at the MBS Marketplace with a variety of healthy products, natural cosmetics, homemade healthy products options, crystals, books and many more.

β€’ Attend over 80 all-day lectures and Interactive workshops to broaden your knowledge and awareness on all levels.

β€’ International teachers & Schools will present different kinds of yoga both for beginners and the more advanced. Kids are welcomed to join.

β€’ Music, movement & dance to raise your vibration and spirit.

β€’ Self and Spiritual Development with Energy healers, mediums, psychics, life coaches, herbalists and many more.

β€’ Mini therapies and Services at the MBS Therapy room offered by our Exhibitors.

β€’ Wander around the MBS exhibition venue, meet like-minded people and feel the joy around you.

When November 20-21 from 10:30am till 8pm

Where St Raphael Resort

LocationΒ

Tickets €10 per day

Info 96 382333

Full programme