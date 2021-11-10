The Method of Dr. Palomero at Rialto on November 14

What are the boundaries between the “normal” behaviour and mental disorder? When does the “abnormal” become threatening to the others, and how can collectivity, encounter and solidarity cure our anxieties and fears?

The Method of Dr. Palomero is an absurd witty comedy magnifying disorders that concern us all, turning exaggeration into tragicomedy. Waiting for a doctor who is always late, the protagonists suggest, with humour and generosity, their own innovative self-treatment.

Directed by: Yiannis Leontaris

Cast: Stavros Louras, Emilia Valvi, Marios Mettis, Ilektra Fotiadou, Eleni Sidera, Onisiforos Onisiforou, Polyxeni Savva.

Poster editing: Stavros Petridis

Visual intervention: Andreas Iakovou

When Sunday, November 14 at 8.30 pm

Where Rialto Theatre, Andrea Drousioti 19, Platia Iroon, 3040 Limassol

Location

Reservations/Info 25 343900

Duration: 75′

Tickets: €15 / 12