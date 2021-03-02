News Local The man behind the reaction against El Diablo song

The man behind the reaction against El Diablo song

Demetris Pantopolis is the man who on 25 February started a campaign on his social media account against the song El Diablo which will represent Cyprus at the Eurovision contest.

Pantopolis said that the target is to collect more than 50,000 signatures.

He said that El Diablo means devil and that the singer says I give my soul to the devil.

Speaking to Philenews, Pantopolis added that there are still some values in Cyprus that must be understood by all, noting that it is unacceptable to promote Satanism.

According to Pantopolis, the excuse given by the state broadcast is unacceptable and does not convince any Christian. He noted that the role of CyBC is to praise the culture of Cyprus and not Satan.

By gavriella
Previous articleOver 300 extra hospital beds included in plan for possible 3rd pandemic wave
Next articlePolice arrest man who stole watch worth 120,000 from a businessman

Top Stories

Local

Health Ministry says students must have negative COVID tests

gavriella -
The Health Ministry issued a decree today regarding the operation of schools. According to the decree, every week the students of gymnasiums and lyceums must...
Read more
Local

Police arrest man who stole watch worth 120,000 from a businessman

gavriella -
The Limassol CID arrested a 23-year-old regarding a case of stealing a watch. Specifically a businessman told the police that on 1 March he visited...
Read more
Local

The man behind the reaction against El Diablo song

gavriella -
Demetris Pantopolis is the man who on 25 February started a campaign on his social media account against the song El Diablo which will...
Read more
Local

Over 300 extra hospital beds included in plan for possible 3rd pandemic wave

gavriella -
A plan to manage a possible 3rd pandemic wave in Cyprus includes, among other things, the use of 300 additional hospital beds in wards, as...
Read more
Local

President expresses to UN SG readiness to engage in Geneva informal meeting

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres his readiness and determination to engage with true political will in...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Health Ministry says students must have negative COVID tests

gavriella -
The Health Ministry issued a decree today regarding the operation of schools. According to the decree, every week the students of gymnasiums and lyceums must...
Read more
Local

Police arrest man who stole watch worth 120,000 from a businessman

gavriella -
The Limassol CID arrested a 23-year-old regarding a case of stealing a watch. Specifically a businessman told the police that on 1 March he visited...
Read more
Local

Over 300 extra hospital beds included in plan for possible 3rd pandemic wave

gavriella -
A plan to manage a possible 3rd pandemic wave in Cyprus includes, among other things, the use of 300 additional hospital beds in wards, as...
Read more
Local

President expresses to UN SG readiness to engage in Geneva informal meeting

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres his readiness and determination to engage with true political will in...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros