“The Little Moth” at Rialto Theatre on February 26

The Little Moth loves sewing jumpers. After being bullied at school, he decides to go on a trip with his friend, the ladybird, to find his parents. On this journey, he will meet new friends and embark on new adventures.
A musical performance raising awareness about bullyingand referring to the value of friendship and family, as well as the need to listen to our inner voice and talent.
Part of the proceeds will go the FunRaising Charity Foundation
Directed by: Andreas Makris
Cast: Andrea Agathokleous, Yiannis Minos, Maria Constantinou, Michalis Kazakas, Polys Hadjicostas
Choreography: Eva Kalomiri
Set and Costume Design: Eleni Ioannou
Special constructions: Stavri Papa
Lighting design: Stavros Tartaris
Text/Music: Stavros Michalakakos, Yiannis Politis
Produced by: Animagnet Group
In Greek.
When Saturday, February 26 at 10 am and 12 pm
Duration 60′
Where Rialto
Location
Tickets: €12