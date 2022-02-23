Things to doCharity"The Little Moth" at Rialto Theatre on February 26

The Little Moth loves sewing jumpers. After being bullied at school, he decides to go on a trip with his friend, the ladybird, to find his parents. On this journey, he will meet new friends and embark on new adventures.

A musical performance raising awareness about bullyingand referring to the value of friendship and family, as well as the need to listen to our inner voice and talent.

Part of the proceeds will go the FunRaising Charity Foundation

Directed by: Andreas Makris

Cast: Andrea Agathokleous, Yiannis Minos, Maria Constantinou, Michalis Kazakas, Polys Hadjicostas

Choreography: Eva Kalomiri

Set and Costume Design: Eleni Ioannou

Special constructions: Stavri Papa

Lighting design: Stavros Tartaris

Text/Music: Stavros Michalakakos, Yiannis Politis

Produced by: Animagnet Group

In Greek.​

When Saturday, February 26 at 10 am and 12 pm
Duration 60′
Where Rialto
Location
Tickets: €12

 

