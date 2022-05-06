“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” in Larnaca on May 21

The Little Muse Theatre presents ‘The Lion The Witch & The Wardrobe’ by C.S.Lewis

The Lion The Witch & The Wardrobe by C.S.Lewis During the World War II bombings of London, four children are sent to a country house where they will be safe. One day Lucy finds a wardrobe that transports her to a magical world called Narnia.

After coming back, she soon returns to Narnia with her brothers, Peter and Edmund and her sister, Susan. There they join the magical lion, Aslan, in the fight against the evil White Witch.

ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT IS ALLOWED BY PRESENTING ONE OF THE FOLLOWING :

– Valid Certificate of Complete Vaccination or

– Valid Recovery Certificate covid-19 or

– Negative PCR / Rapid test (72 Hours)

People under the age of 6 can attend the event without any certificate

When Saturday, May 21 at 4 pm

Where Larnaca Municipal Theatre

