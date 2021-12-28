“The Last Dance” at the Souvenir Bar on December 29, 30 and 31

After the most wonderful time of the year we are heading for the most hopeful; a period of ends and beginnings, healing and celebration. It’s the last we’ll see of 2021 – let’s make it count!

29 Dec – Wednesday

Dj Claudio and Dj Marco spiralling down Nostalgia, getting all retro, to prepare us for our newest New Year’s resolutions.

Drinks from 18.00

Tunes from 21.00

30 Dec – Thursday

Let your heart beat to Madame Penny K’s dance beats.

Drinks from 18.00

Tunes from 21.00

31 Dec – Friday

Dj Panaman on the decks for our last daytime party. Pass by for a drink and don’t miss a chance to toast together to a safer and sexier 2022!

Serving and spinning from 15.00 to 21.00

Pizzas, sandwiches, gyozas and bar snacks available throughout the festive period

When

Wednesday, December 29 from 6pm till 1am

Thursday, December from 6pm till 1am

Friday, December 31 from 3pm till 9pm

Where Bar Souvenir by High&Wet 2063 Strovolos, Cyprus

