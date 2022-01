The “King Lear” at Rialto on January 14

Theatre director Cezaris Grauzinis stages a new version of Shakespeare’s dark tale, highlighting the poetic discourse of the great dramatist and bringing out a modern, poignant dimension of the “King Lear”.

Translated by: Yiorgos Blanas

Directed by: Cezaris Grauzinis

Set design: Kenny MacLellan

Costumes: Rea Olympiou

Music: Martynas Bialobžeskis

Movement/Choreography: Elena Antoniou

Lighting design: Georgios Koukoumas

Assistant director: Christodoulos Andreou

Cast: Elias Andreou, Marina Argyridou, Charis Attonis, Andreas Vasiliou, Markos Gettos, Dimitris Yiorkadjis, Petros Yiorkadjis, Anastasia Zanti, Michalis Kazakas, Fotis Karalis, Vasiliki Kypreou, Varnavas Kyriazis, Yiannis Minos, Vasilis Charalambous, Angelos Hadjimichael.

In Greek with English and Turkish subtitles

Tickets: €12, €6 (unemployed, pensioners, large families (upon presentation of their cards), people under 25 (upon presentation of ID card).

When Friday, January 14 at 8.30pm

Where Rialto Theatre, Andrea Drousioti 19, Platia Iroon, 3040 Limassol

Tickets

Duration: 140′