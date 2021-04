The Limassol CID is investigating a case of snatching from legal guardianship. Specifically a woman, resident of the district of Limassol filed a complaint that on 6 April, her former husband took their underage children, of Iraqi origin, aged 5 and 11, and left toward an unidentified direction.

1.NALI NAMO DHAHIR 11 ετών

2.YANI NAMO DHAHIR 5 ετών

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805389, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.