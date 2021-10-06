PhotosThe International Space Station (ISS) crew members depart for boarding the Soyuz...

The International Space Station (ISS) crew members depart for boarding the Soyuz MS-19

The International Space Station (iss) Crew Members Depart For Boarding The Soyuz Ms 19 Before The Launch At The Baikonur Cosmodrome
The International Space Station (iss) Crew Members Depart For Boarding The Soyuz Ms 19 Before The Launch At The Baikonur Cosmodrome

The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Russian actor Yulia Peresild gestures in a bus as she departs for boarding the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft for the launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.

 

Source:Andrey Shelepin/GCTC/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS

